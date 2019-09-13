One of the questions most asked of the Extension Office is, "What grass will grow under my trees?"
Bermuda grass is the most common lawn turf grass for the area and requires full sunlight. With the number of trees in some yards, large areas exist that have too much shade to grow Bermuda. In those conditions, bluegrass or fescue are the options. A combination of the two is preferred.
Each grass thrives under different conditions and planting both is good insurance. However, an adequate amount of soil must be present to support the seed at planting. If rocks and roots are all that is under the tree, sod may need to be rolled out, rather than planting seed.
In locations where too much shade exists for fescue and bluegrass, the next best plant is vinca. It is a periwinkle evergreen herb in the dogbane family. The plants grow 1 to 2 feet high and have glossy dark green leaves and flowers all summer long. Flowers are generally purple, but white and pink flowers exist. Originating in Europe, it is hardy down to 0 degrees.
Vinca must be planted from vegetative cutting or plant divisions. It spreads readily but is not considered an aggressive plant. Hot, dry weather will cause vinca to die back. If the trees providing the shade die, the vinca will usually be overtaken by surrounding grasses. It is most often found growing naturally in moist, shaded ditch banks or waste places around cemeteries or old homesteads.
Vinca has been introduced on many continents as a result of its medical qualities. It has been used as a remedy for diabetes, wasp stings, poultice to stop bleeding, and as an astringent. Europeans thought it could ward off evil spirits. The French referred to it as "the violet of sorcerers."
It is now known by researchers to contain 70 different alkaloids that do arrest bleeding, lower blood pressure, and lower blood sugar levels. Some alkaloids have anti-cancer properties and some are powerful tranquilizers. Because the alkaloids in periwinkle can have serious side effects, it is not recommended that people medicate themselves with this plant.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
