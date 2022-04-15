COLUMN: Volunteers make communities run

It is always good to show appreciation to volunteers, and there is no better time to do that than National Volunteer Month, which takes place in April.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education members know a thing or two about volunteering. Since its origination in 1935, group members have worked hard to make families more resilient, raised money for scholarships for local high-school students, sewed thousands and thousands of face masks in the height of the pandemic and so much more.
People are motivated to action because they feel a desire within themselves to do something, this is called internal motivation. OHCE members do the things they do – volunteer – within our communities, our counties, and the state because they know they make a difference. OHCE members are also motivated by friendship, connections, and yes, even fun.
Research shows that individuals often seek to volunteer in groups such as OHCE to help fulfill personal needs that cannot be achieved alone. Two Harvard professors classified volunteer motivators into three types: achievement, affiliation and power, and there is a place for all three types in the world of volunteering.
Now that cases of COVID are declining, our OHCE groups are getting out more and doing more things in person. We obviously were not meeting in person during the height of the pandemic, but our group members worked hard to not let it slow down their goals for Cherokee County. It has been exciting to plan projects now that we can do more face-to-face activities.
OHCE members from the Park Hill group have been planning a hands-on workshop set for April 22, Earth Day at 10 a.m. The workshop is on container gardening and participants will take home a container garden. If you would like to attend, contact the OSU Extension office to pre-register. Participants are asked to bring a container they would like to plant. This needs to be a container that you can transport and move during the growing season. Elephant Rock Garden Supply is graciously donating the soil for this program, and Cherokee County OHCE will provide a tomato plant for each participant.
Our Cultural Enrichment Committee is also planning another workshop for May 3 at 10 a.m. “Sharing Family & History Through Food.” We will be sharing a lesson with a hands-on activity as well. Both of these workshops will be held at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 S. College Ave.
In 2021, OHCE groups around the state made a big splash with all their community activities, including volunteering 78,400 service hours valued at more than. $2.1 million, raising $466.881 for community projects, and completing 25,828 hours of exercise time. Cherokee County OHCE members are top-notch and are such a valuable asset to our communities. They are excellent examples of what it means to be a volunteer.
More information about OHCE is available online at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/oklahoma-home-and-community-education/index.html. Anyone interested in joining this organization or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact Heather Winn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.