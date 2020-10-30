From October to December, male deer (bucks) are actively searching for females (does) that are in estrus. This breeding season, typically called "the rut," usually peaks in mid-November.
Bucks often move with reckless abandon and chase does through thickets and across roadways. While this can happen any time during the day, it is especially likely from sunset through early hours of the morning after sunrise. As a result, deer-vehicle collisions are common during the rut period. A deer-vehicle collision typically results in the death of the deer and damage to the vehicle. Unfortunately, it can also injure the motorist.
There are several things motorists can do to reduce the likelihood of collision. First, minimize driving during the period from sunset to sunrise when deer are more active and when visibility is reduced. Also, slow down, especially during those low-light periods. Be particularly vigilant in places where deer are likely to be, such as where the road crosses a stream or where dense vegetation is near the road. At night, watch for eye shine along the road to alert you of deer presence.
If you see deer on the side of the road, slow down and anticipate their crossing. If deer do enter the roadway, apply brakes steadily and try to reduce your speed in a controlled deceleration before impact. Do not swerve your vehicle, as you are likely to lose control or hit another vehicle.
If you hit a deer, pull over when it is safe to do so. When pulling over, get as far off the road as possible and put your hazard lights on. Ensure that your vehicle is safe to continue driving. If you see that the deer carcass is on the road, call law enforcement so someone can come remove the obstacle to ensure other drivers do not hit it. Do not try to remove the carcass yourself unless it is safe to do so, as you are likely to be hit by oncoming traffic - especially at night. If the deer is wounded, call law enforcement or the local wildlife officer, who can euthanize the deer.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
