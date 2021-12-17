COLUMN: Watch your wallet during holidays

Fraud is as much a part of the holidays as bright decorations and warm family gatherings. While shoppers hunt for gifts, thieves are hunting victims. Consumers must remain vigilant to outpace technology designed to steal their personal information.
Memorizing your debit or credit card PIN, or personal identification number, is only the first step. Shielding others from watching as you input your PIN and making a habit of putting away your card immediately after every transaction are a few simple ways you can protect yourself.
Online shoppers should make sure they are on a secure site. The web addresses for secure sites usually begin with "https" and sites with secure portals advertise that feature. Sticking to better-known online retailers also can boost consumers' chances of a safe and authentic shopping experience.
Other safeguards include checking your wallet each evening for debit and credit cards and regularly reviewing bank statements online to confirm you made all listed purchases. Immediately report a lost or stolen card and dispute charges you believe aren't yours. You also can change or scramble the passwords to important accounts to make them more difficult to decipher.
However, there is one more important step to take before relaxing: a credit report check. Ignoring your credit security can lead to unpleasant surprises and long-term complications. The frequent use of electronic payment methods and online shopping only reinforces the importance of paying close attention to what appears on credit reports. Whether it's for a job, a new place to live or a new car, someone will need to check your credit, and that is the wrong time for surprises. Regularly reviewing your credit report can help prevent identity theft and catch errors serious enough to possibly trigger a loan denial or higher interest rate on a credit card.
Consumers are legally entitled to one free credit report a year from each of three agencies. Copies of the reports can be ordered at www.annualcreditreport.com. Those agencies are Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and they collect information from businesses and organizations that provide regular reports on payment behaviors of clients. They sort and organize data for easy-to-read personal credit reports. That overview is assigned a score that represents how risky it is to offer credit to that person. The higher the score, the lower the risk.
You can monitor your credit for free year-round by requesting a report from a different agency every four months. Victims of identity theft who have a notation added to their credit histories are eligible to receive more than the three reports annually. If you need help understanding your credit report, make an appointment with your financial advisor or a non-profit credit-counseling agency.
Many credit card companies also offer free credit scores to account holders, but consumers should be aware these scores can be different from the score that would be used to assess credit worthiness in some circumstances. Other online resources include www.myfico.com, which provides a detailed explanation of credit scores, and www.bankrate.com, which offers tools to estimate an individual's credit score. Also, for guidance on how to address errors on a credit report, consumers can go to the Federal Trade Commission website at www.ftc.gov. Instructions for disputing errors also can be found on credit reports.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
