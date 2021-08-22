COLUMN: Weed and algae issues in a pond

It is common to experience weed and algae challenges, but before purchasing algaecide or aquatic herbicide and attempting treatment, it is important to understand how pond ecosystems work, as well as what causes the problem.
The presence of aquatic weeds and mild algal blooms are not inherently bad. In fact, these organisms help to keep dissolved oxygen levels adequate for fish and to use excessive nutrients that are a result of overfertilization, manures, and runoff. Of course, it is important to achieve balance because too much of either organism can be harmful to fish populations. It is easy to think issues can exist when weedy aquatic plants keep snagging fishing line, or when algae "looks bad."
Most of the time, whenever there is a large, sudden bloom of algae or burst of water weed growth, nutrient runoff is the cause. When fertilizer runoff or manures from lawns and fields make their way into water bodies, the use of an effective aquatic herbicide or algaecide is only a temporary fix and, unless nutrient runoff is reduced, the problem will likely occur again. Properly soil testing and fertilizing are one of the ways to reduce nutrient runoff. Furthermore, buffer zones should be established around water bodies to reduce nutrient runoff before it hits the pond. Buffer zone sizes and plans are case specific but should include a mixture of grasses and can include trees and shrubs if desired.
Of course, there are several other management strategies that to use. Aquatic dyes can reduce excessive algal bloom, and aquatic weeks can restrict the amount of light that gets to them, thus reducing growth. Subsequently, this also reduces available food for fish. Dredging or draining and cleaning the pond bottom can reduce the amount of organic material, or "pond muck," which is present which reduces the amount of available nutrients to the aquatic weeds and algae. For some aquatic weeds, grass carp are an effective control. Some algae are toxic - a very rare occurrence - and should be dealt with swiftly.
Chemical control is also an option. It is worth properly identifying the species of weed or algae before using chemicals. Always follow label instructions and never treat more than a quarter of the pond area at a time. Aquatic herbicides and algaecides are safe for fish if applied properly, but if used too heavily they will result in fish - and other critter - death. Aquatic herbicide applications should only be made in the spring whenever water temperatures have reached 70 degrees. Aquatic herbicide applications should not be made in summer because dissolved oxygen levels in the water are already low and killing aquatic plants will further decrease the oxygen resulting in critter death.
For questions about pond weeds, aquatic herbicides, algaecides, contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at (918) 456-6163.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
