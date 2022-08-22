COLUMN: Welcome to the neighborhood

Fred Rogers opened each showing of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood from 1968 to 2001 by singing, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, it’s a beautiful day for a neighbor, would you be mine, won’t you be mine, . . . please won’t you be my neighbor.” I suspect you are humming along to this simple tune and although it was simple, the message was powerful. Everyone was welcome in his neighborhood.
With the beginning of the fall 2022 semester, we have a special opportunity to welcome new students, faculty, and staff to our neighborhoods in Tahlequah, Muskogee, and Broken Arrow. Just a couple of weeks ago, we greeted our first year class with a series of events during Welcome Week.
On day one, a large group of university and community volunteers unloaded countless cars filled with everything necessary to be successful as residential students. This unselfish act of kindness touched families and lifted my spirit to see so many folks helping total strangers.
Our students come from many cities and towns in Oklahoma and also several other states and countries. They leave their families and come to us with aspirations and know that a degree will open doors in the future. It is great to be surrounded by so many bright and upwardly mobile individuals. However, NSU is their new home for the next four years and we should make the transition as smooth as possible.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, we held our annual Opening Meeting. This gave us a wonderful opportunity to introduce and welcome 45 new faculty members. In fact, all five academic colleges have new faculty: four in the College of Business and Technology, 13 in the College of Education, nine in the College of Liberal Arts, 14 in the Greg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions, five in the Oklahoma College of Optometry, and one in the John Vaugh Library. The ability to carry out our mission is dependent on a quality faculty and we are excited to see what these new faculty will accomplish over the next year.
We also had the privilege to welcome Northeastern State University’s eighth athletic director, Mr. John Sisemore. John came to us from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri. His success as a coach and fundraising experience is impressive. In his previous position, he had one of only a handful of self-funded athletic programs in the Junior College Athletic Association. John’s vision to increase scholarships for student athletes aligns with both NSU’s and the NSU Foundation’s past efforts. I know John will work hard to enhance our regional, state, and national impact to help our coaches build on their success and to help our athletes achieve academic success and graduate.
Last Monday, if you forgot about when classes started at NSU, you were quickly reminded that we’re back. Here in Tahlequah, the streets were crowded and the sidewalks were filled with students. I am confident that merchants, restaurant owners, and convenience stores felt the buzz and appreciated the positive impact on their bottom line. It is encouraging when local leaders and business owners share positive comments about the positive difference NSU makes in the community – what we do matters.
We have been given a great opportunity to welcome hundreds of new students and employees to our communities. The NSU family has expanded and now is the time to say welcome to our neighborhood and ask, “Won’t you be my neighbor?” Let’s commit to being welcoming and friendly. The world needs more kindness, patience, and unselfishness.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
