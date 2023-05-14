Alpha-gal — galactose-α-1,3-galactose — is a sugar molecule, a carbohydrate.
It is found in non-primate mammals like cattle, swine, goats, buffalo, venison, etc. It is not found naturally in people, fish, birds, or reptiles. Alpha-gal Syndrome symptoms occur in some people, who have been bitten by a tick — mostly the Lone Star tick in U.S — after they have eaten mammalian meat or other products containing alpha-gal.
Alpha-gal Syndrome is a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Exposure to alpha-gal from a tick bite triggers an immune response causing the body to form antibodies — alpha-gal sIgE — to the alpha-gal. Once IgE to alpha-gal reaches sufficient levels, ingestion of mammalian meat can trigger reactions.
Alpha-gal Syndrome is likely under-recognized and under-diagnosed. Unlike reactions to other food allergens, alpha-gal reactions often occur two to eight hours after exposure. The delayed reaction is thought to be due to the slow digestion and absorption of alpha-gal in the body. However, if the exposure is from a medical cancer treatment the reaction may happen very quickly. There have been reported severe allergic reaction to the drug Cetuximab.
Alpha-gal reaction symptoms can include the following: hives, itching, flushing, swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, eye lids, or face, abdominal pain, cramping, diarrhea, heartburn, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure, dizziness, faintness, or heart palpitations.
Alpha-gal Syndrome symptoms from food are delayed, but Alpha-gal Syndrome symptoms to the cancer drug Cetuximab — which contains alpha-gal — is more immediate, but the cancer drug is injected so the alpha-gal is not having to be digested and absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract.
Depending on the sensitivity and the severity of AGS, your healthcare provider may also suggest you avoid other foods and ingredients which may contain alpha-gal. Cow or goat milk, milk-products, and gelatin may also cause reactions in some people. Gelatin is an ingredient used in a variety of common grocery and health products. Gelatin functions as a gelling agent, contributes to a smooth palatable texture, and can be used as a thickening or whipping agent. It is important to learn how to read food labels if you have food allergies.
More research is needed to understand the role ticks play in triggering Alpha-gal Syndrome, and why certain people develop AGS. If you think you may have Alpha-gal Syndrome talk to your healthcare provider. If you would like more information or to schedule a program locally, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or e-mail at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.