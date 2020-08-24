Traditionally, the month of August marks the end of many familiar experiences and the beginning of others. This is especially true on a university campus, as we are now in the early days of the 2020-2021 fall semester. However, while 2020 will be remembered for many things, “familiar experiences” will probably not be on that list.
Fortunately, our state and region have been spared many of the wildly unpredictable circumstances that other states have experienced. Our public officials, particularly at the local level, have done a good job adapting to changing conditions and keeping all of us informed.
This summer, our staff on all three campuses were quite busy deep-cleaning and reconfiguring classrooms and buildings to ensure that we conform to changing standards and expectations. I certainly appreciate their efforts throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
With the leadership of our college deans and academic department heads, our faculty continue to show incredible resilience, flexibility and dedication in an environment that seemingly changes every day. Great care continues to be taken to be certain that the content of our courses and the methods of their delivery follows all accreditation standards.
Unfortunately, there is no clear end in sight for the COVID-19 virus, and no reliable timetable as to what might come next. We will remain vigilant, carefully monitoring a variety of regulatory and academic resources, and take all necessary steps to maintain the safety of our campuses.
Our Class of 2024 freshmen have been on campus since Aug. 10, and are doing a terrific job acclimating to their new environment. We have gone to great lengths to maintain the essentials of a traditional campus life experience despite the ongoing pandemic. This group of students has demonstrated a high degree of confidence and determination. Penny and I are looking forward to engaging with them in a variety of activities during their time on campus.
As you might expect, this fall semester will be unlike any we have experienced. You may have read that MIAA fall sports competitions have been suspended until Jan. 1, 2021. The Association is exploring the possibility of limited competitions in football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer in the spring.
We have canceled all events for live audiences in the Center for Performing Arts for the fall. However, we will offer live streams of recitals and concerts. You may join the virtual audiences via our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCWOWjSTIa-VZWdHKSrgvnpg.
The Sequoyah Institute has delayed production until the spring semester. The full season of four shows is planned to be presented between February and May 2021. Additionally, the NSU Drama program’s performances are also postponed until the spring.
When you do come on campus, remember that a mask covering your nose and mouth is required and social distancing practices should be followed. NSU will continue to work closely with regional health care officials and providers in the months ahead to develop and implement best practices that emphasize health and safety.
All of us are eagerly looking forward to a vaccine that remains several months away. As we move ahead, our primary goal continues to be the health and safety of the entire campus community.
Our region has proved many times that we have the resilience needed to overcome whatever may confront us. By working together, we will remain "Tahlequah Strong."
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
