Oklahoma, with its forest and grassland landscapes is blessed – or cursed – with more than 130 resident species of grasshoppers.
Fortunately, only four or five of them ever become pest problems.
The redlegged, migratory, differential, and two-striped grasshoppers are major pest species, with the differential and two-striped being the main culprits causing damage to ornamental and vegetable plants. Grasshoppers are more of a problem in rural communities, especially if they are surrounded by pastures or rangeland, or urban fringe areas that contain large amounts of ground overgrown with weeds and vegetation. Grasshoppers are difficult to control in the urban landscape, but homeowners can reduce their impact through the use of barriers and insecticides, and by selecting plants less prone to damage.
Grasshoppers eat plants, but most specialize on grasses or broadleaf plants. Pest species, on the other hand, feed on a wide variety of plants and will readily switch from grasses to broadleaves. As nymphs, grasshoppers tend to congregate and remain near their hatching areas. They will remain there as long as there is an adequate supply of food and shelter. When food runs out they will move. Immature grasshoppers can’t move very far, because they don’t have wings, but winged adults can fly for miles in search of new food sources. Hungry grasshoppers like gardens because they have optimal moisture and excellent plant growing conditions that provide an abundant food supply.
People become alarmed when grasshoppers suddenly appear and begin feeding on prized flowers, vegetables, and ornamental plants. The distress can turn to frustration when grasshoppers are still seen after plants have been sprayed. In most situations, the spray worked and killed the grasshoppers that were there, but there is simply more grasshoppers moving in to take their place. The insecticides available for grasshopper control have a limited residual activity and will not kill new arrivals after several days. Grasshopper management in the garden and landscape requires patience, and when possible, cooperation with your neighbors.
Find hatching sites in surrounding areas and spot treat them with registered insecticides. Either flag those areas and treat them, or, in more suburban areas, try and work with your neighbors to find the sites and develop a neighborhood-wide control program. Best control is achieved if applied to immature grasshoppers in the second and third instar – less than 1/2 inch long.
Purchase floating row covers to protect vegetables and prized plants. These fabrics permit sunlight to get through and allow for air circulation yet are strong enough to keep grasshoppers from feeding. They can be sprayed with an appropriate insecticide to enhance their effectiveness. If the plants being protected require pollination –such as cucurbits, they may have to be hand-pollinated. Floating row covers are available at garden and nursery supply stores.
Poultry, especially guinea hens, are effective predators. They may be useful for gardeners who live in rural areas and have room and interest in keeping them.
Several insecticides are registered and effective at killing grasshoppers. Insecticides work better on small grasshoppers because it takes less active ingredient to kill them. If a single rate is applied, as is suggested in many labels, it will work better and kill grasshoppers longer if they are small.
Insecticides start to break down as soon as they are mixed with water. They also break down when exposed to sunlight, and the breakdown process speeds up as temperatures increase. Thus, in the summer when temperatures are high and sunlight is intense, most insecticides will work for about 24 hours. As summer progresses, grasshoppers get bigger, move faster and feed more intensely. All of this means that sprays will need to be repeated to keep plants protected with an insecticide late in the growing season.
Home yards and gardens in rural areas surrounded by range or pastures are subject to yard and garden treatments. The line of last defense is to directly spray the plants that need to be protected. However, none of the insecticides will totally prevent damage from large grasshoppers because they have to feed on the plant in order to pick up enough insecticide to die. Additionally, even the pesticides with the longest lasting residues will have to be sprayed at three- to four-day intervals when large numbers of large grasshoppers are constantly invading a landscape.
Several botanical and biological products are sold to manage grasshoppers. Nosema locustae is a protozoan microbe that causes disease in grasshoppers. Its resting spores are mixed into a bait which is then spread in areas with grasshoppers. The grasshoppers eat the bait and microbe spores, which then infect and kill the grasshoppers. Under the best conditions, these products can provide 30%-40% mortality of grasshopper populations and under the wrong conditions – low dose, large grasshoppers, and high temperatures – will provide little effective control.
Jodie Parolini is agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
