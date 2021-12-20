COLUMN: While looking to the future, let's look with hope

Just a couple of days ago, Northeastern State University recognized the hard work and accomplishments of about 700 students who had completed their selected courses of study. In a setting bursting with the traditional colors of Christmas, brilliant green and red, these students and their families joined us for one of the grandest and tradition-rich celebrations of accomplishment: commencement.
In spite of the latest version of COVID-19, the Event Center was a joyous and an electric environment. Everyone in attendance put aside the distractions of life while applauding these graduates’ individual and collective accomplishments. However, we were also celebrating new beginnings.
Some might say that earning a degree for a traditional-age student is the launch into the “real world” of employment and enhanced responsibility: Adulting 101. Others would simply say that graduating from a university is the beginning of the next phase of life. In reality, it is probably a little of both. A new degree, new responsibilities, new expectations and new opportunities are all wrapped up into a gift commonly known as a new phase of life.
As we stand at the threshold of a new year, I invite those of you reading these words to set aside the pressures and distractions of the day for just a moment and focus on the hopes and opportunities the new year brings.
We hope the acts of kindness that appropriately dominate the holiday season spill over into 2022. I believe that if we practice more grace, respect and patience in our interactions with each other, we will have an incredible new year. Let’s let the magic of the season warm our hearts and lift our spirits today, tomorrow and in the foreseeable future.
We hope the world reaches herd immunity against COVID-19 and its named variants sooner rather than later. Enough people have died or been very sick. I want to do everything humanly possible to protect the health and safety of my four-year-old grandson and soon-to-be-born granddaughter – early January. The decisions of adults do have both positive and negative effects on the most vulnerable among us.
We hope that those of you who have some college hours but no degree will enroll at NSU for spring 2022. More than 50 percent of the critical occupations in Oklahoma require at least one degree. Don’t let a glass ceiling keep you from a new beginning. Through education, you have the power to change the trajectory of your life and the lives of future generations of your family. I hope you will let NSU help you.
At NSU, we hope all area high school seniors and their families will tour our campuses and see everything we have to offer. I recently met with an awesome parent of one of this year’s freshmen. She and her family are lifelong residents of Tahlequah who thought they knew a lot about NSU. However, they discovered there are so many more programs, leadership opportunities, services and activities than they were aware of. She excitedly told me how her student’s experiences far exceeded their understanding and expectations. Furthermore, the family was pleased with the amount of support both the faculty and staff were providing.
I invite the high school class of 2022 to enroll at NSU. To the moms and dads, please come and see for yourself how NSU provides a quality and affordable education in a safe environment. Rest assured that we are firmly committed to growing capacity in the communities we serve, and tuition dollars invested here have an immediate and lasting impact on the local economy.
On Dec. 1, 1971, John Lennon and Yoko Ono released "Happy Christmas." Although it has been 50 years, the ending words of the song have new relevance in a world shaken by the pandemic. I leave you with these words: “A very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Let's hope it's a good one without any fear.”
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.