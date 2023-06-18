There was a time when many authorities discounted the role of fathers in families.
They believed that fathers were merely a biological necessity. As a result, researchers primarily studied mothers and their children. Recently, scientists have discovered fathers. Researchers learned that fathers were not “optional family baggage.” Studies show the importance of a caring father in the life of a child, boy or girl.
Concern about fatherhood is not new. People worried about the absence of fathers in the 1880s when men went in massive numbers from farm to factory. Similar concerns were voiced during the 1930s when the Great Depression left millions of men unemployed, dependent on bread lines. However, the current focus on the importance of fatherhood is supported by research, especially over the last three decades, that points out the critical importance of a father’s involvement with his children.
There are two major trends in American fatherhood today: father absence and father involvement.
A large and increasing number of children are being raised without the continued presence of a father. Fatherhood historian Robert L. Griswold, notes that while the number of American families since 1970 has risen 20%, the number of mother-only families has increased by 51%.
The number of children who are growing up or who will grow up without the continual involvement of a father is unprecedented. In earlier times, the major reason for single motherhood was the death of the father. However, in 1998, the greatest number of children were growing up in father-absent homes because of unwed motherhood and divorce.
Father involvement makes a real difference. Whether the outcome is intellectual development, sex-role development, or psychological development, most kids do better when their relationship with Dad is close and warm, whether Dad lives with them or not. What are some keys to effective fatherhood?
Here are some ideas for dads taken from the research. Nurture your marriage first. If you are a married father, an important key to good father-child relationships is to have a strong relationship with your wife. If things aren’t going well there, it’s easier for bad blood between you and your spouse to spill over into the parent-child relationship. Someone once said that the best gift a father could give his children was to love their mother.
Prioritize fatherhood. Some dads worry that by emphasizing family so much they will lose their edge at the workplace and not be as competitive for positions as those who lack family ties or neglect them. Research doesn’t support that fear. Plan your work around your family. Decide that father-child time is not negotiable, but work time is. With calendar or planner in hand, schedule first the activities of your children, the school concerts, the one-on-one times, then write in your work obligations.
Have regular one-on-one time with each child. Sometimes it’s fun to talk while you’re doing errands or making home repairs, but be sure that there are times that you turn off the TV, put down the newspaper, and give your kids your undivided attention.
Stay connected when you must be away. Sometimes work takes dads out of town. Set up a routine to stay connected. Some families schedule a specific time Dad will call that is convenient for all members of the family. When you return, bring home something special for the kids. It does not need to be extravagant. My dad always brought us a surprise when he was away when we were kids.
Yes, fathering is more than a biological necessity. Children’s growth and development is enhanced through active, involved fathering. For more information or to schedule an educational program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
