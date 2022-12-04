COLUMN: Winterize your home before it's too late

If you haven't already made the effort to winterize your home it's not too late.
Taking steps like sealing air leaks, making sure heating systems are well maintained, improving the performance of windows, and investing in the proper amounts of insulation will not only ward off cold in the winter, but also can help consumers save money and avoid wasting energy unnecessarily.
A big part of preparing your home for the winter months is making sure the heat stays in and the cold stays out, and it's also important to do it in ways that are inexpensive and environmentally friendly. Sealing air leaks throughout the home is a sure way to reduce heating and cooling costs. Some areas to check for leakages include attic entrances, window sills, door frames, water and furnace flues, all ducts, chimney flashing, window frames, electrical outlets and switches, and plumbing and utility accesses. Caulking, sealing, and weather stripping those seams, cracks, and other openings are another easy and quick way to block air from the outside.
In addition to ensuring that heating and cooling systems are properly maintained and upgraded, another easy method of saving energy and cutting costs is installing a programmable thermostat. Programmable thermostats can store and repeat multiple daily settings, giving you the flexibility to adjust the times when the heating system is turned on.
Regardless of the type of thermostat, setting it as low as possible without losing comfort can influence cost savings. Also cleaning warm-air registers, baseboard heaters, and radiators as necessary, and making sure they are not blocked by furniture, carpeting, or drapes.
Keeping drapes and shades on south-facing windows open during the day to allow sunlight to enter, and closing them at night to cut down on the chill from cold windows will encourage heat retention. You should also make sure objects are not blocking the sunlight beaming on concrete slab flooring or heat-absorbing walls.
Windows can account for considerable heat loss, it may be sensible for folks with single-pane windows in their homes to consider replacing them with newer double-panes and high-performance glass. If you decide to replace the windows, look for Energy Star products. A less costly alternative to installing new windows calls for using heavy-duty, clear plastic on a frame, or tape clear plastic film to the insides of window frames to help reduce the amount of cold air getting through. You should also check the insulation in attics, ceilings, exterior, and basement walls and crawl spaces to see if the recommended amount is in place. Insulation is determined in R-values, and the higher that value is the better walls and roofs will resist the transfer of heat.
The website www.energysavers.gov is a good resource for additional energy saving ideas and tips, including specific information about home insulation needs and requirements. By using the Zip Code Insulation Calculator on the website, consumers can find out recommended insulation levels for new or existing homes based on their specific location and other basic details about the house.
Winterizing your home before winter digs in, will not only help your comfort during the cold-weather months, but also can have a huge impact on your checkbook and the environment. For more information or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, and OHCE contact Heather Winn at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.