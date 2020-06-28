The Oklahoma Department of Commerce remains committed to providing business leaders with resources to combat the disruption caused by the pandemic. To that end, Commerce is offering a new virtual series on the Legal Essentials to Exporting, funded in part by the State Trade Expansion Program grant.
Many businesses overlook or minimize the legal considerations that must be addressed for exporting. While exporting is a great opportunity for businesses to expand their customers, it does come with necessary and often strict regulations, procedures and practices relevant to the company’s products or services. The goal of this new training is to help businesses identify legal and compliance issues that are relevant as businesses pursue export opportunities.
This three-part series will cover legal considerations that must be addressed when exporting. In addition to attending the webinars, participants will receive a digital copy of the PowerPoint presentation and a Legal Essentials to Exporting Resource Guide. These programs can be completed as a series, or individually.
The sessions include:
• Preparing to Export Due Diligence, Tuesday, June 30, 9-10:30 a.m., and covers due diligence considerations when researching foreign agents and distributors; resources available to help with due diligence regarding foreign business partners; and best practices on foreign agent distributor contracts.
• Protecting Your Intellectual Property in Global Markets, Tuesday, July 14, 9-10:30 a.m., and covers importance of protecting intellectual property, specifically name and trademark, in international markets; process and time frame for protecting intellectual property internationally, including alternative strategies; and tips on avoiding costly litigation and disputes related to U.S. and international trademark infringement.
• The Bare Basics: What every exporter needs to know about Export Controls, Tuesday, July 28, 9-10:30 a.m., and covers U.S. Export Control Regulations and how they may affect doing business internationally including processes and procedures that can help ensure compliance with applicable regulations; trade embargoes, sanctions and restricted party screening; and enforcement – what happens when there is a violation.
Register for the events at www.eventbrite.com/o/oklahoma-department-of-commerce-26114481657.
The State Trade Expansion Program grant has been awarded to Oklahoma by the U.S. Small Business Administration and is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. Funding assistance is available to eligible Oklahoma businesses to support entry into foreign markets or expand international export activity.
