District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said on Monday the county fair will be held in September 2022 as usual, but on Tuesday, he clarified that the event would not be held at the rodeo grounds that were just sold to Cherokee Nation.
Instead, it will be staged at a "top-notch" facility, slated to be built in the near future.
"We're getting ready to start construction of a new show building and hopefully, we're going to expedite it. We're going to make sure we can have our fair in our own new building on our property that we purchased beside [Cherokee County Detention Center]," said Hall.
He said plans for the new facility are being drawn up, and the building will be erected on 20 acres, west of Tahlequah.
"As soon as we get those plans and get everything approved, we'll start construction on a ... fairgrounds building for the Cherokee County ag community. We're going to put the OSU Extension Office in the building also."
