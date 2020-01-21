The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners accepted a donation payment of $4,175 for a slab during a Jan. 21 meeting.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said an alternate road in Sequoyah Club was underwater for 58 days when the river and lakes were backed up during recent flooding.
“It deteriorated and we fixed it where it's slabs, and it’s just a reimbursement for that,” he said.
Commissioners approved a resolution previously OK'd by request of Shannon Smith to abandon road and easement across property. Hall said it’s an old easement that went between two properties owned by Smith.
A request for the declaration of surplus and disposal of equipment was approved.
The Treasurer’s Office requested approval of a resolution to remove Malinda Bernard as first deputy. Pasty Stafford said Bernard had moved to Florida. The board gave nod to the request and appointed Joanna Champlain as first deputy.
The board also agree to accept a donation from George and Angeles Henschel in the amount of $100 to a “School in Need.”
Approval of a $796 juvenile detention/transportation claim was granted.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
