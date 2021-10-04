The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an Oct. 4 meeting, approved acceptance of a grant through the Safe Oklahoma Grant Program.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said the grant is for $28,000 and the program is part of the Attorney General's office.
"This is one-time deal and it is to pay our deputies and their off hours for proactive patrols in our higher crime areas," said Chennault.
The board amended an agreement between themselves and the construction manager of Myers-Cherry Construction LLC. The construction project is for the remodeling of the entrance at the courthouse.
"With the construction of the courthouse, it's getting ready to start and we're getting ready to put construction fencing up between Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week," said District 3 Commission Clif Hall. "As long as construction hasn't started, we'll open the gates up."
Hall said everyone will have to enter the courthouse through the first floor at City Hall, and construction is expected to take up to seven months to complete.
A phone quote to rebuild the back porch of the courthouse was granted to Taylor Concrete Construction for $10,500.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
