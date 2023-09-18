The Cherokee County Commissioners met Monday, Sept. 19, to discuss the incorporation of school resource officers at some local districts in an effort to boost campus safety.
SRO contracts were accepted between the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and several school districts, including Peggs, Briggs, Lowrey, Grand View, Norwood, Shady Grove, and Tenkiller.
"These are seven county schools that doin't have a dedicated school resource officer, so our agreement is similar to what it is at Woodall," Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said. "They're gonna pay 75% of the school resource officer's salary and we'll pay 25% for the time that she is not in school. She'll be working as a patrol deputy, but that will give us two school resource officers for those seven schools – one that we will fund completely and then one that they're going to fund 75% of her salary."
The commissioners also approved a resolution to allow for their circuit engineering divisions to maintain responsibility for upholding and complying with national bridge inspection standards.
"You can hire a private firm, you can hire [Oklahoma Department of Transportation], or you can have a CED. We keep it local with our CED," District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said.
A resolution Hall said comes up every year was approved so the Cherokee County Treasurer could accept checks for $155,734.61 for 2022. The funds are from the state of Oklahoma and are used each year as flood control proceeds, and will be allocated to the County General Fund, as well as to local school districts.
Several pieces for District 1 were tabled for a later meeting, due to some incorrect wording on the agenda. These items included the resolutions to accept award letters from Cherokee Nation for several street projects and an agreement with ODOT for a project on a state highway. For District 1, agreements were made to work on private properties with Cecil Farar and Warren Smith.
Some resolutions for District 2 in regard to the Lost City Community Building were accepted by the commissioners. One request was for the transfer of the Rural Economic Action Plan Grant, which is $125,000, from District 3 to District 2. Hall said he and District 2 County Commissioner Chris Jenkins were swapping REAP Grants this year, so Jenkins' district can work on a project to rehabilitate the Lost City Community Building. The commissioners also approved the 2023 Eastern Oklahoma Development District REAP Grant Contract to redo the aforementioned community building.
A match account was created for District 2, which will match funds of $135,000 awarded by the ODOT Lake Access and Recreation Program. The commissioners will use the funds to asphalt 1-1/4 miles, and the match funds will help with various roads in District 2.
The commissioners accepted an affidavit that will be used to state that no new right-of-way will be required on Indian Road. Hall said this was the final piece of paperwork to allow for Cherokee Nation to recoup some of its money, as the state will reimburse the tribe through a certain program.
Several pieces of Green Valley Estates property owned by Cherokee County were approved to be sold to Rose Graham Properties LLC.
What's next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will take place Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.