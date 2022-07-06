The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved the adoption of the hazard mitigation plan during a July 5 meeting.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said they began the project in September 2020 and were contracted with Meshek and Associates, out of Tulsa.
"They did their part, sent it to the state and it was approved. Sent it on to [Federal Emergency Management Agency]," said Underwood. "FEMA looked at it and came back with zero changes; they liked what they saw."
Underwood added that FEMA said the mitigation plan was the only one in the state to come back with no changes, so far.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan helps communities become more sustainable by focusing on dangerous and disastrous areas.
Underwood will ask the Tahlequah City Council, area schools, and trustees of Hulbert to approve the adoption.
The board gave its nod to a resolution to accept funds from the U.S. Department of Interior totaling $100,805.
A public hearing was scheduled for a private family cemetery for Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.
Approval of a project agreement between Cherokee County and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for construction of a lake access road on Carter's Landing was granted.
Several contracts requested by the Cherokee County Health Department were approved.
Commissioners gave the nod to an invoice packet for a highway easement project on Clyde Maher Road in District 2.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, July 18, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
