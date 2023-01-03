Commissioners appoint chairs for boards

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Jan. 3 meeting, appointed chairpeople for 2023.
Former District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard was chair of the Board of County Commissioners, and the board appointed District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall as chair for 2023.
Board also appointed Chris Jenkins, District 2 commissioner, to chair the Governmental Building Authority for the year. Hall previously held that position.
In other business, a memorandum of understanding between Cherokee Nation and Cherokee County was approved. Newly-elected District 1 Commission Bobby “Cub” Whitewater was informed on what the agreement pertained to during his first official Board of Commissioners meeting Monday morning.
The board gave its nod to a resolution that approved raises for excise/equalization members. Those members now get paid $100 a month instead of $50.
Sheriff Jason Chennault’s request to have two vehicles surplussed and transferred to District 2 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
