Commissioners appoint chairs for boards

Keri Gordon | Daily Press

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Jan. 3, held their first meeting of the year. From left are: County Clerk Cheryl Trammel, District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall, District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins, and newly-elected District 1 Commissioner Bobby "Cub" Whitewater.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Jan. 3 meeting, appointed chairpeople for 2023.

Former District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard was chair of the Board of County Commissioners, and the board appointed District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall as chair for 2023.

Board also appointed Chris Jenkins, District 2 commissioner, to chair the Governmental Building Authority for the year. Hall previously held that position.

In other business, a memorandum of understanding between Cherokee Nation and Cherokee County was approved. Newly-elected District 1 Commission Bobby “Cub” Whitewater was informed on what the agreement pertained to during his first official Board of Commissioners meeting Monday morning.

The board gave its nod to a resolution that approved raises for excise/equalization members. Those members now get paid $100 a month instead of $50.

Sheriff Jason Chennault’s request to have two vehicles surplussed and transferred to District 2 was approved.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.

What's next

The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.

