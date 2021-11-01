The Cherokee County Commissioners approved an increase in their contract amount for the new courthouse entrance during a Nov. 1 meeting.
David Myers, of Myers-Cherry Construction LLC, initially estimated costs for the concept would cost just under $1 million for construction. However, Myers said the budget increase of $455,000 was for the architects and their design costs.
Additionally, demolition and earthwork is required for the existing sally port, and earthwork increased to meet the required undercut to install new footings against the existing foundation.
“Originally, I don’t think they were planning on hiring a civil engineer underneath them, but then with some of the grades and all that, they had to hire somebody,” said Myers.
The board amended a second amendment between themselves and the construction manager of Myers-Cherry Construction to establish a guaranteed maximum price and contract time for work on the north entry of the courthouse.
“This is basically to establish the final [guaranteed maximum price]. If you remember, when we received all the bids on the county’s behalf, I think we were sitting around $1,155,000,” said Myers.
Amendments were made by Myers-Cherry Construction and a portion was bid out to get to the final GMP of $1,130,562.
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution to update the 2021 holiday list to add New Year’s Eve. Cherokee County Treasurer Patsy Stafford said her office will be open Dec. 31 since that is the last day to pay taxes.
A $5,772 bid for a chain link fence at the new county storage building was awarded to M&M Fencing.
A bid was awarded to Air Specialities HVAC to replace the air conditioning and heating unit at the Community Building.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d. The approval of payroll was tabled until Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
