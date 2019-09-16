By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners during a Sept. 16 meeting approved a lease-purchase deal to expand the Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department building.
Jerry Hammons, IRAVFD board member, said the department was required to get the commissioners' approval of the purchase.
"The fire department got some grant money and got some department money, and we still need to borrow $25,000," said Hammons.
The board also gave the nod to a resolution to use CED for bridge inspection.
"This is just something we do each year or every two years to hire an inspector so we use our CED to have inspectors, and we like to use them when we can," said District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
Commissions approved the Cherokee County Fair Board and OSU Extension requesting and receiving officers.
What's next
The next meeting is Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.