The Cherokee County Commissioners took approved a lease agreement among the board, the Oklahoma Department of Health, and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services during a June 21 meeting.
Tina Johnson, regional director for Cherokee County Health Department, said the goal is for CCHD to move into the now-empty DHS building, as it will be able to provide more services to the community.
“DHS leadership is going to change the footprint of how they are available in each of their counties,” said Johnson. “They have a very nice building [and] they no longer need that size of a building because they’re out in the community, and they just needed a small space to be able to do what they need.”
Johnson said they plan to share the building with other agencies, if needed.
The board gave its nod to the Sparrow Hawk Fire Department’s request of putting up a “Fire Danger” sign on East 730 Road.
Fire Chief Ty Hemken said there’s an area that sits back about 8 feet from the roadway, out of the waterway, and out of line-of-sight and vision from the road.
“We bought some real night two-sided signs and we’re just trying to get a little bit more education about the fire dangers, especially down by the primitive area for on those hot days like we had last week,” said Hemken.
Commissioners approved the request to appoint Robert Kupsick as the Fire Department Tax Advisory Board alternative.
A contract with Alcohol and Drug Testing Inc. for the fiscal year 2021-2022 was approved.
Approval of a juvenile detention/transportation for $147 was granted.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until June 25 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.