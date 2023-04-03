The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners on April 3 approved items to improve roads in the area.
A resolution was approved for District 1 for an unpaved roads grant for North 505 Road and another was made to partner with Cherokee Nation to improve North Elm Grove Road and others. Cherokee Nation will match funds up to $258,861 with District 1 monies.
“This is standard,” said District 3 County Commissioner Cliff Hall. “It’s Cherokee Nation road money, so we make application with our individual counselors, until we get in an agreement on what roads we want to do and if they are going to help fund them. and then, a lot of the time, we do a match with our match money and we split the cost with them.”
Resolutions for District 2 were also made to apply for the Cherokee Nation Road Improvement Program. The amounts designated to each will cover expenses for asphalt, oil, and stripping. The program will allow for the overlay four miles on Four-Mile Road and two miles on South 460 Road.
A resolution to apply for the Lake Access and Recreational Road Program was accepted. It will asphalt six miles on North Sunset Valley Road. The commissioners approved a change order for the entry columns in front of the livestock arena/shelter. Hall said the order will allow an addition of 10-foot rock to the exterior of the columns.
The sheriff’s office’s new location on College Avenue was allowed to replace the flooring and carpeting and phone systems in the old Cherokee County Health Department building.
A scale at the north transfer station was approved to be fixed by the commissioners. Hall said due to a cracked base, the scale is not showing an accurate reading on the trash being picked up in the county. Hall said they dealt with a similar issue they dealt with before at the south transfer station in District 3.
Juvenile detention services between Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services Inc. and the board was approved, which is a yearly contract with the sheriff’s office.
The board also approved the replacing and receiving of an officer for County Building Manager T.J. Girdner to be the signer for solid waste.
No action was taken on the discussion of the approval of requesting and receiving officers for various accounts in District 3. The county payroll was tabled to be approved at the next meeting.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is April 12 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
