The Cherokee County Commissioners signed an agreement in regard to utilizing the sports complex for the COVID-19 vaccine during a Jan. 4 meeting.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said the memorandum agreement is with Northeastern Health System to use Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex for mass vaccinations.
“It’s for the health department when they’re ready to do COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Hall.
The board appointed District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard as Board of County Commissioners chairman for 2021, and Hall as Governmental Building Authority chairman for 2021.
Sheriff Jason Chennault provided the commissioners with donated handheld and mobile radios.
Discussion in regard to an access on West 840 Road was tabled in order for newly sworn in District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins to meet with District Attorney Jack Thorp.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
