On Monday, May 1, the Cherokee County Commissioners declared May Mental Health Awareness Month. Cherokee County District No. 1 Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater stated in a press release that a healthy environment in the work place is a top priority for him.
“We do a stressful job; just taking the time to slow down and truly listen to someone can go a long way when trying to resolve any issue,” said Whitewater.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said the commissioners support the initiative “wholeheartedly,” which will bring more awareness to the county over the serious issue of mental health.
The commissioners also approved a couple of Department of Transportation County Action Reports for District No. 2. Some additions were made to some roads, including .14 miles off of South Pin Oak Road and .19 miles off of West Southern Oaks Road.
A renewal was was made for District No. 3 for a resolution to apply for the 2024 fiscal year solid waste program, which was a renewal.
Some actions were taken with the Welling Fire Department, including request and receiving of officers and to change the representative of Cherokee County Fire Department Tax Advisory Board from Ray Hammons to Justin Pierce, and making Lonnia Gatewood alternate.
The board discussed a few items with the Treasurer’s Office. The addition of a remote deposit capture agreement between the treasurer and Local Bank was accepted, which Hall said will speed up the process dealing with checks.
A discussion centered on renovations at the treasurer’s office, which will redo or remove the front countertop and expand a window also at the front. JoAnna Champlain, Cherokee County treasurer, also mentioned the need for more security from mid-November to mid-February. No pact were made with the treasurer’s office, but bids will potentially be discussed at a future meeting.
For District No. 1, commissioners OK’d a deal to work with Robbie Alan Pierce, Gilean Braddy, and Jim Hix on private property.
“[For] all three of us to work on private property, we sign a work agreement with a land owner and then run it through a meeting, and it’s usually to get material off their place or to fix a drainage problem,” said Hall.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be May 15 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
