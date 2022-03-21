The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a March 21 meeting, denied expenditure documentation for American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling over $850,000.
Nonprofit organizations requested funds for COVID support, and Zoë Institute Inc., Helping the Hungry, and Hopeless and Homeless requested $849,377 to go toward Hands of Grace and the Tahlequah Day Center.
Commissioners denied that request, but they did award $6,000 in ARPA funds to Reaching Our Hulbert Community, or ROHC.
In other business, the board of commissioners gave its nod to an Eastern Oklahoma Development District reap grant application in District 1.
Commissioner Doug Hubbard said there is an intersection in the area that is about 4 feet lower than the highway.
"About two years ago, a gentleman got killed on a motorcycle, so they like the idea of doing that," said Hubbard.
Commissioners tabled the discussion of raises for the Excise Board and Equalization Board with James Haney.
Approval of an agreement renewal with Consolidated Communications for backup internet was granted.
The board rejected a bid to purchase an X-ray inspection system and walk-through metal detector, and will rebid the two items.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, April 4, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
