The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Nov. 7 meeting, denied a request to allow the Community Building to be used as a “homeless warming station."
Jeff Thorne, on behalf of STEP UP Tahlequah program, said the goal of the nonprofit organization is to provide transitional housing/essential support services to the low-income or unhoused population in collaboration with community partners.
“STEP UP agrees we would try to look at this as a possibility, and the Cornerstone Men’s Group, they asked me if they could do something, too, and they came up with the idea of doing a warming station,” Thorne said.
Since the group isn’t officially a church, they needed an entity to apply for and look into the possibility of insurance or bonds to cover costs.
“We’d just like to explore the use of the Community Building for unsheltered people. I know there have been incidents of vagrants setting fires for warmth. We’d surely like to have that stop," Thorne said. "The possibly of the harm to the surroundings, the possibility of harm to the firemen, police have to come out also, and it’s a loss of property and it’s a danger."
Thorne cited a need for security at the warming station, as well as a set of rules for those who come in.
Thorne was initially at the meeting to find out what the requirements would be for the warming station, but the board denied the request. District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard the issue he had was that the building is used regularly for other events.
“Not to be smart-alecky or anything, but most of the folks that use [the building] are taxpayers of Cherokee County, and it’s kind of there for their basic use,” Hubbard said.
Clif Hall, District 3 commissioner, agreed the facility is typically being used by various people and groups 80 percent of the time. Thorne said they would be using the building from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Hall said the board could discuss the matter with legal counsel, law enforcement, and others. Sheriff Jason Chennault was asked his opinion, and he said he wasn’t in favor of it. Hubbard echoed that sentiment.
District 27 Assistant District Attorney Will Cosner was also asked what he thought, and he, too, was against it.
In other business, the board approved expenditure documentation for American Rescue Plan Act funds for three water districts, which totaled 112,500.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
