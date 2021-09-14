Commissioners detail current road projects

The county commissioners are taking advantage of good weather and extra time to get their road projects completed.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said his crews are currently working on two projects.
“We are working on West 780 Road and we’re getting it ready to blacktop, and then we’re fixing to work on Stick Ross Mountain Street,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins had asked Cherokee Nation for $239,000 for the project on Stick Ross Mountain Road two times before his request was granted.
“Right now, we’re in the process of getting 780 Road done, and I’m hoping that’ll be in the next three weeks. Then we can skip over to Stick Ross Mountain Road and overlay that," he said.
Jenkins said 780 is a lake access road that is over two miles long.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said his crews are prepping Sizemore Road as they are close to laying asphalt down.
Hall is also working on projects for Welling Road and Stick Ross Mountain Road.
District 1 County Commissioner Doug Hubbard said crews are working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation with resurfacing work on State Highway 10.
“We’re helping the state with some overlay right now so we’re some resurfacing on Highway 10. Then we’ve got a bridge being built over at Teresita,” said Hubbard.
Time for completion on projects depends on weather and other factors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.