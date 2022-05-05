Commissioners detail oversite duties, work on roads, bridges

The responsibilities and duties of a county commissioner are numerous and diverse, as they oversee several operations of a complex government.
According to the Oklahoma State University Extension Ferguson College of Agriculture, there are three commissioners’ districts in every county in Oklahoma. Similar to other legislative bodies, each commissioner is elected by the voters in their respective districts, which are approximately equal in population.
For now, the Cherokee Board of County Commissioners include: Doug Hubbard, who oversees District 1 and is about to retire; Chris Jenkins, who oversees District 2; and Clif Hall, who runs District 3.
“There is a pretty big learning curve when you’re first elected, and it’s a 24/7 job,” Hall said.
Over the years, the county commissioners have spearheaded several projects, including the construction of the Cherokee County Detention Center, the remodel of the Cherokee County Courthouse entrance, and work on several roads and bridges.
Hall, who is serving his eighth year as commissioner, was unopposed during this election cycle. He said one of his biggest hurdles since becoming a commissioner has been dealing with heavy rains that have caused severe flooding and damage to roadways, oftentimes preventing residents from leaving their homes.
“We’re getting ready to do an approximately $3.5 million project on Lakewood South that will alleviate three of my roads from going underwater,” he said. “It will help tremendously.”
Aside from maintaining county roads and bridges, the commissioners are responsible for setting and administering policies for the county, in accordance with state statutes.
While each commissioner oversees his own district, all three still work together to ensure the efficiency of county government.
“Staying in contact with each other and with our state representatives and senators is critical,” Hall said.
State law defines the roles and responsibilities of commissioners, including what commissioners can regulate through ordinances and resolutions. Commissioners can develop and adopt county laws on various topics.
By law, the commissioners are required to hold a regular meeting on the first Monday of each month, and those are open to the public. The meetings include reports from county government offices and can include items such as legal issues, personnel, contracts, real estate, projects, or fiscal and budget matters.
Commissioners have the task of approving the annual county budget, when they have to balance the needs of the whole county. Commissioners may authorize a grant application in an effort to receive state and federal funds. If they are approved for those monies, the commissioners determine the best way to use them.
One of the central roles commissioners perform in county management is overseeing the personnel system. Commissioners authorize personnel rules that affect county employee recruitment, classification, compensation and termination.
Effectively carrying out the role of a county commissioner, Hall said, requires good communication and the ability to establish good relationships with not only one another, but also with the employees.
“Our road foremen are the backbone, as far as keeping our districts running and keeping the roads in good condition, and keeping the maintenance and equipment up,” he said.
Hall said commissioners also serve as county representatives on advisory boards or commissions, and work with several entities such as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Governmental Board Authority, Cherokee Nation, City of Tahlequah, Oklahoma’s Circuit Engineering District, the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma and the Eastern Oklahoma Development District.
Hubbard, who is serving his 20th year as commissioner, is retiring at the end of this term. He said the biggest changes have been the open communication and attitudes.
“Years ago, there were things that might have happened, that shouldn’t have happened, and I've tried hard to always do the right thing and be as open as possible,” he said. “If everybody is on the same track, it turns out real well.”
Hubbard added that one of the things a commissioner should do is to find out what is needed.
“We’ve tried to help everybody and asked if there was something we could do,” he said. “Some of our biggest accomplishments are the improvements we’ve made to the county, structurally in our building efforts. I am very proud of those.”
District 2 Commissioner Jenkins could not be reached for comment at press time. Due to the heavy rains and flooding, he was out in his district, clearing roads.
