On Monday, June 19, the Cherokee County Commissioners met to discuss various topics, including some with Cherokee Nation.
For District 1, the commissioners accepted a couple award letters from Cherokee Nation. One was for the North 460 Road project for $49,596, and the other was for the West Killabrew Road project at $103,668.
Requests to match Cherokee Nation funds for overlaying 82A up to $49,596 and $103,668 were approved.
Several items were accepted for the sheriff’s office, including the request for the approval and needed signatures to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Cherokee Nation to get a $50,000 Public Safety Partners Grant.
A contract between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Woodall Public Schools to allow the sheriff’s office to be a school resource officer.
An approval was made for District 2. which was an amended resolution declaring a county owned surplus property was not needed for jail or courthouse purposes, allowing the property to be sold during an auction.
The commissioners also approved of a resolution for the treasurer’s office, which will authorize Cherokee County to receive funds for $108,010 from the U.S. Department of Interior. The funds should be appropriated to the involved school districts.
Other acceptances were made to approve the resolution authorizing the treasurer’s office to accept checks for $525 from the housing authority of the Cherokee Nation in lieu of 2022 taxes; the funds should be halved between the school districts and the County General Fund. Checks for $13,020 from the housing authority will also be split between the County General Fund and school districts.
To asphalt about 1-1/4 miles of Sunset Valley Road, West Riviera Road, and North Shoreline Drive, a resolution was accepted for an approval letter for funds of $135,000 from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Lake Access Program.
What’s next
The county commissioners will meet again July 3 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
