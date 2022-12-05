Commissioners discuss missing cemetery sign

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Dec. 5 meeting, had a lengthy discussion in regard to local cemetery.
Ashawna Miles, vice president of the Gadugi Cemetery board, said the cemetery was moved by the Army Corps of Engineers from Sequoyah State Park to Sunset Valley Road.
"This occurred 50ish years ago, and so with that, Gary McGhee and myself, our ancestors and our grandmother, our cousin, our family is at this cemetery. There's a gentleman, he's a very distant relative, he has been mowing the cemetery," Miles said.
She said the goal is to enhance the cemetery, and they placed a new sign on the property.
"We had a sign up at the cemetery and this sign was done the beginning of November. The gentleman with this company finally finished and went and put the sign out. I drove by only to find out that our sign was no longer there," Miles said.
Miles said it was determined that District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins had removed the sign. She said she was there during Monday's meeting to discuss the importance of cemetery and working together. The plot used to be named Ray Cemetery before it was known as J.J. Cemetery.
Jenkins said the gentleman, J.J., has been maintaining the cemetery for about 17 years.
"My deal is, you guys come in here and you got your board and president and this and that, what about J.J.?" Jenkins asked.
Miles said the board was willing to have J.J. continue with maintaining the property.
"Well when I talked to J.J., that isn't what he said and how that went down," Jenkins said. "The deal is, J.J. has taken care of this all of these years, and for one, I don't think it's right for somebody to come in and push him out of the way and take over."
Jenkins asked Miles why J.J. wasn't president of this particular cemetery board. She said the man expressed he had no desire to be a part of it.
"I don't believe that. I don't believe that at all, because I've talked to J.J. Like I told you in the beginning, I wouldn't let somebody do you that way," Jenkins said.
After several minutes of discussion among the board, Miles, and McGhee, the item was tabled until the next meeting. All involved were advised to figure out if the property was public or private, and to determine who owned it. Miles stressed J.J. would have a seat at the table henceforth.
In other business, the board presented Patsy Stafford with a retirement plaque for her 18 years of service with the county. Stafford, who was county treasurer, retired Oct. 31, and JoAnna Champlain was elected in June.
"I had a great team to work with; they made it easy," Stafford said.
The board gave its nod to closing and meeting dates for 2023.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.