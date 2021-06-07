The Cherokee County Commissioners took no action on a lease agreement between the board, the Oklahoma Department of Health, and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services during a June 7 meeting.
Tina Johnson, regional director for Cherokee County Health Department, said she recently toured the DHS building with District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
"This is an opportunity - as you know DHS is making some changes in relation to how they serve their clients in the community, and decreasing the number of buildings within the counties," said Johnson.
She explained there was an opportunity for DHS to transfer their building -- a state-owned building -- to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"By doing that, OSDH was going to give us the opportunity to be able to move into the DHS building and it become the Cherokee County Health Department," said Johnson.
Johnson said the building is in good shape as opposed to their current building, which she stated was in disrepair.
"It gives the Cherokee County Health Department the opportunity to grow and we will be able to provide more services to our community. But [we] would also like to take a look at some other opportunities for other agencies to be able to share space and work with us as we move forward," Johnson said.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said the idea sounded like a win-win for everyone involved. Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams asked that the board take no action, as the lease agreement needed to be revised.
The board gave its nod to a Workman's Compensation 2021-2022 insurance renewal quote. Commissioners agreed to a one-time payment in order to save money.
A resolution to accept a donation of $3,500 as a contribution to the Tahlequah Fire Department from Cherokee Nation was approved.
The board approved a resolution to accept a donation in the amount of $45,000 from Cherokee Nation to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Chennault said the funds will be placed in the donation account for leasing vehicles, maintenance and operations.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until June 11 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, June 21, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
