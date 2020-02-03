The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners approved terms to lease property during a Feb. 3 meeting.
The board went into executive session for about 30 minutes to discuss the terms regarding county-owned property and the city of Tahlequah. Commissioners tabled a motion until later in the day, but District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said those terms were approved. The property, located between South 550 Road and South 540 Road, is intended to house a prominent bike trail.
Commissioners approved a project agreement for improvements to a county bridge. District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown said the bridge, Carter's Slab, keeps flooding and washing out.
"We got approval for a CIRB project and they're going to realign the road there," said Brown.
Hall's request to accept a $200 donation for West 887 Road was granted. Hall said homeowners on that road chipped in to pay for the project, and this was part of a payout.
Discussions of internal controls, risk management, and SEFA were tabled until next meeting.
What's next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
