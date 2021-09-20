The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Sept. 20 meeting, discussed selling the county fairgrounds grounds.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said an appraisal on the property came in at $915,000.
“We’re going to post it and see if we have any – we had some people approach us about buying it,” said Hall. “It’s a hindrance to us all the time and we’d like to get rid of it and take that money, if it does sell, and on the 22-acres that we bought and build just one show barn for the county.”
Additionally, Hall said there are water and electric issues on the grounds. District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard agreed with Hall.
The board agreed to advertise the sale of the grounds.
Commissioners approved a resolution to accept a request to submit a county action report to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to remove a tenth of a mile section of road.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins said the area is where the county and the city of Tahlequah meet on Mud Valley Road.
“There’s a road and the first part of it is in the red, and the end of it in the green, and it shows it’s a county-maintained road,” he said.
The board also approved ODOT’s county action report for removal of the section of the road.
Hall’s request to bid out an aerial limb trimmer was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were given the OK. The approval of payroll was tabled until Sept. 28, at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
