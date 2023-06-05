On Monday, June 5, the Cherokee County Commissioners met to discuss topics concerning the sidewalks on Muskogee Avenue and security for the Nature Conservancy.
The commissioners recognized the first amended petition related to South Muskogee Avenue, where the sidewalk will be widened from Fourth Street to Bertha Parker Bypass.
"The only reason they're throwing us into it is because [of] the taxes [for] that sidewalk," said District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall. "Who's going to pay for that? Since the city's doing this, is the city going to pay the county taxes on that? So they named our treasurer, so we had to list all of that."
A renewal was made for a workers' compensation insurance quote renewal for the 2023-'24 fiscal year.
"We're self-insured so we pay into a county fund," said Hall. "It goes up depending on what they process because insurance is getting so high."
For District 1, approvals were made to allow access to private property owned by Gayle Ross and Larry Million, which will let the county obtain gravel from said properties.
To cut down on vandalism, the commissioners approved a contract between the sheriff's office and the Nature Conservancy. Hall said the contract will allow the sheriff's to patrol the area more frequently.
"They're still having trespassing, vandalism, and problems, so what they want to do – and like we did last summer – is pay off-duty deputies to work security there and keep these people from vandalizing and tearing the place up," said Sheriff Jason Chennault.
Chennault said his office thought the vandalism was under control until Memorial Day weekend, when they experienced more problems.
District 2 was approved for an auction to be conducted on a landlocked property owned by the county. Hall said a specific date has not been set as to when the auction will take place, except it will be within 60-120 days.
Construction plans were also accepted for a proposed county bridge federal project and approach plans at Manard Bayou with Guy Engineering. A bridge and approaches along South 510 Road with MKEC Engineering Inc. was also discussed.
The commissioners also approved using some ARPA funds to repair vehicles owned by the sheriff's office.
A few actions were taken involving the county treasurer, wherein resolutions were accepted to allow removal and addition of signers at the Bank of Cherokee County. A plat by the Elk Bluff Estates was also approved to be fixed, as well as several surplus items.
What's next
The Cherokee County Commissioners will meet again at the Cherokee County Courthouse, June 19 at 9 a.m..
