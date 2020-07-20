The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a July 20 meeting, discussed what appropriate steps to take with the surge of COVID-19.
Commissioners agreed to keep a deputy out front in the courthouse lobby to take temperatures and to tighten mask protocols in order to stay ahead of the virus.
"Some of the offices are letting people stay at home and alternating, but some departments can't do that," District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said. "I think we need to keep doing what we've been doing and continue to check temperatures."
Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels asked the board to put permanent drop boxes outside the main entrance in order to cut back on traffic.
"We had gotten everyone in a routine to drop stuff off out front and that lowered the traffic in and out, but then the boxes left. Is there anything we can do to get permanent boxes? Everyone liked that. You just had to go up there and drop it in and go," Rousey-Daniels said.
The board approved a resolution to request to use a loan in the amount of $201,545 for a 2.6 mile asphalt overlay project. The project would be on South 500 Road and Qualls Road. The total estimated cost is $323,080, with Cherokee Nation agreeing to pay $199,352 and District 3 to pay $123,728.
Commissioners approved a request from Welling Fire Department in regard to changing their Tax Board representative.
A juvenile detention transport claim in the amount of $563 was approved.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Aug. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
