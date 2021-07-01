The Cherokee County Commissioners took no action with their six-month bids during a July 1 special meeting.
The board gave its nod to unencumbered balances and a reserve purchase order list for 2020-2021. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was approved.
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
