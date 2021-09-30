Commissioners explain area bridge inspections

There are nearly 180 bridges throughout Cherokee County, and each are inspected every two years.
The commissioners of Cherokee County hire their Circuit Engineering Division for bridge inspections every two years. CED has its own engineers, and when they find fault with a bridge structure, it can then be placed on a list for repair or replacement.
The CED is finalizing the current bridge inspections this week and commissioners expect to have an updated list soon.
“They’ll give us our new list of bridges and explain what conditions those are in,” said District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
Functionally obsolete bridges are ones that do not have adequate lane widths, shoulder widths, or vertical clearances to serve traffic demand. Those bridges may also occasionally flood.
“The old Welling Bridge was a functionally obsolete bridge because of its age and how it was designed. The older bridges are obsolete by [Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s] standards today,” said Hall.
ODOT updated its standards for bridges to be 26 feet wide in 2009.
Hall said ODOT will do a letting each month of the year, except for in December. Once bids are in, then a contractor will be awarded the job.
“It’s usually pretty quick. It’s not a year or two, and once they get to that point where they bid it out, it’s just 30-90 days before they start construction,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
In 2017, Commissioners approved a list for its five-year County Improvements for Roads and Bridges plan.
The projects completed thus far were replacing and realigning the old Welling Bridge over the Barren Fork Creek, replacing a low-water crossing with a bridge at Thompson Slab, and replacing a low-water crossing over Manard Bayou.
The CIRB program is administered by ODOT. Revenues generated by a percentage of state motor vehicle taxes and fees go into the fund, along with federal, local and tribal monies.
Hall said there are two, out of the 27 bridges in his district, that will be worked on in the next few years.
“Those have already been programed and there’s work on utilities and right-of-ways on both of them right now,” said Hall. “When the lake backs up from 19 feet and up, they’re going to elevate the slabs, elevate the road and they’re going to put a bridge in.”
Hubbard said there’s a bridge being built in Teresita as of Thursday, Sept. 30, which should be completed within two months.
Some historic bridges in Cherokee County are Caney Creek Bridge, Double Springs Creek Bridge, and Combs Bridge.
Caney Creek Bridge is on South Welling Road. It was built in 1928 and rehabilitated in 1983. It was replaced by a new bridge in 2009.
Double Springs Creek Bridge was built in 1929 and rehabilitated in 1985. It has since been replaced by a new bridge.
Combs Bridge was built in 1928 and rehabilitated in 1960. It was demolished and a new bridge was built in 2015.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins didn’t return calls before press time.
