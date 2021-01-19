The Cherokee County Commissioners agreed to extend guidelines for employee sick time during a Jan. 19 meeting.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said the federal guidelines on COVID-19 had ended Dec. 31.
“We had to give all of our employees two weeks of COVID pay, and it ended on Dec. 31,” said Hall. “We felt that we would extend that until the end of this fiscal year with the number of cases as high as they are, and to be able to cover our employees.”
Hall said if a county employee already had COVID-19, his or her time was expended. If the same employee gets COVID-19 a second time, that pay must come out of sick leave or vacation hours.
“But if you haven’t had COVID-19 and you get it this year, from this point forward until the end of the fiscal year, then we will cover up to 80 hours,” said Hall.
The board signed a contract agreement with Myers-Cherry Construction LLC for the remodel project at the north entrance of the courthouse.
Sheriff Jason Chennault donated handheld and mobile radios to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
