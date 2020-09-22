The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners discussed trick-or-treating at the Courthouse during a Sept. 21 meeting.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said since they had to cancel the annual Easter Egg Hunt earlier this year due to COVID-19, he didn’t want to have to cancel trick-or-treating, as well.
“I don’t believe having it in the courthouse is the best option, but I think we could do it in front of the courthouse,” Chennault said. “We could close the streets down or do it out at the community building out in the parking lot. Maybe a drive-thru type deal, because I’d hate to cancel it and the kids look forward to it — and we look forward to it.”
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall agreed that if they could pull off the event outside, rather than inside as they have in the past, then they wouldn’t have to cancel it.
“I was thinking closing both streets and having deputies out and help people come in. We can look at it and figure out the best route, but I’d just hate to cancel this one,” Chennault said.
The board gave its nod to a request by the sheriff’s office to an upgraded radio system.
Chennault said the CCSO decided to go digital, and they would have had to upgrade in a matter of years. The sheriff said they would like to do business with Muskogee Communications, and would use a $30,000 donation by Cherokee Nation to make a partial payment.
Commissioners approved an upgrade to an aerial imagery requested by the Assessor’s Office.
Cherokee County 911 and Assessor Marsha Trammel said the upgrade with the eagle view would allow it so their employees would not make on-site visits, especially with COVID-19.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Sept. 28 at 9:15 a.m.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown’s request for a Rural Education Achievement Program application was approved.
“That is to supply storm shelter pods at Norwood School next year,” Brown said.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard was absent.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
