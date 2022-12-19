The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Dec. 19 meeting, found a solution on a problem with a local cemetery.
During a Dec. 5 meeting, Ashawna Miles, vice president of the Gadugi Cemetery board, said the cemetery was moved by the Army Corps of Engineers from Sequoyah State Park to Sunset Valley Road.
She said the goal is to enhance the cemetery, and volunteers placed a new sign on the property. Miles told the board the sign was moved, and District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins advised he moved the sign.
The plot used to be named Ray Cemetery before it was known as J.J. Cemetery, after a man, J.J., who has been maintaining the property for 17 years. During Monday’s meeting, Jenkins said it was determined that the actual name was Parris Cemetery and that the county owns it.
“We’re going to leave is Parris Cemetery; that’s what it’s going to be named and we’re just going to leave everything the way it is. If something happens with J.J. and he decides he doesn’t want to [maintain it] anymore, we’ll give you a call,” Jenkins said. “If you guys want to step in there, and like I said, I’ll stand behind you all just like I have.”
Jenkins said he would install a new sign that reads “Parris Cemetery” at the location where the other one was damaged.
Jenkins was asked if he would fix some issues in and around the cemetery, and he said he would.
In other business, the board awarded a bid to the Welling Fire Department from Kevin Copeland for a 1984 Pierce Arrow Pumper truck at a cost of of $1,100.
The board gave its nod to District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall to go out for bid for permanent repairs to Indian Road, with a mandatory pre-bid on Jan. 6.
“We have four sites on Indian Road; two are completely washed out, two are compromised really bad. Cherokee Nation is taking the lead on site A and B. Site C is for me to repair,” Hall said.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
Monday’s meeting was District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard’s last meeting on the board. Bobby “Cub” Whitewater will take office at the start of the new year.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
