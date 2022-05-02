The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a May 2 meeting, agreed to permit the use of a county road right-of-way for pipeline work for Tenkiller Utilities Authority.
Hamid Vahdatipour, who represents TUA, said it's important to have adequate water supply, and nine different water systems would be purchasing water from TUA. He said they've been working on the project since 1998 and have conducted several studies.
"In the past two years, we've been able to get money from Cherokee Nation. They granted us about $2 million to build a system, and also Rural Development has a loan and grant combination of $15 million. Altogether, we're looking at $17 million to build this water system," said Vahdatipour.
They would build a large water treatment plant, along with a conveyance method to all water districts.
"We will be providing water for Peggs Water Co., Stick Ross Mountain Water Co., Welling Water System and then go down to Mongold and Tenkiller Harbor. All of those areas and Cherokee No. 16, [are] the areas we will be providing the water system," said Vahdatipour.
He said they are asking permission to use the rights-of-way in all three districts in the county.
"This system is going to provide water for about 6,000-plus residents of Cherokee County, and it's very important that we get this," he said.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall expressed concern as to whether the pipeline work would tear up asphalt that was laid two years ago, and the agreement in the permit states everything must be put back the way it was.
In other business, the board tabled approval of a contract between the Nature Conservancy and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for reimbursement of county law enforcement work.
A resolution to approve the appropriations of $50,000 in funds for a grant requested by the county health department was granted. The funds will be used for training, equipment, and a part-time employee.
The board approved a resolution to deposit a $2,962 check into District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins' accounts to reimburse him for expenses incurred by Cherokee Nation Mud Valley Road project.
Approval of detention services agreement between Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and the commissioners was granted.
Commissioners decided to stick with OPEH&W for insurance.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, May 16, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
