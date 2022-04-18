The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners tabled action on accepting or denying new insurance during an April 18 meeting.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said they've had good luck with their current insurance company, and others are pleased as well. District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins agreed with Hubbard, although District 3 Commission Clif Hall said he felt just the opposite.
"It's fine; it's OK to agree to disagree. We don't do that much on this board, but I like what they're proposing. I don't have a lot of confidence in OPEH&W right now, but that's just my opinion," said Hall.
Commissioners listened to representatives with Premiere Insurance and decided they also wanted to hear from OPEH&W. The item was tabled until a special meeting is scheduled.
In other business, the board approved a resolution to agree to deposit a $13,494 check into District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins' accounts to reimburse him for expenses incurred by Cherokee Nation and Mud Valley Road project.
The board gave its nod to expenditure documentation for American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $2,500 toward the Tahlequah Farmers' Market for revenue replacement.
Approval to bid for a tree saw was granted for Hall, as he said it was something needed for every district.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, May 2, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
