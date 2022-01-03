The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners tried to reach a resolution over a drainage issue during the Jan. 3 meeting.
County resident Mike Wilcox brought an issue before the board during a Dec. 6 meeting, and asked for help. He explained a tinhorn culvert was in the roadway, and had collapsed twice before the county filled it with gravel years back. Wilcox said rainwater creates a big flood plain, and his land floods because there’s no drainage.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall initially told Wilcox during the Dec. 6 meeting that it wouldn’t be an easy fix, and he’d need to shoot elevation and may have to access neighboring properties. Wilcox returned Monday morning to discuss the drainage issue further.
“I shot a reading in front of the east fence. Over to the west fence, there’s about an 8-inch drop, and if there’s a conduit for that water from the east side to the west side, it’s going to drain,” said Wilcox.
Wilcox explained that there used to be a bar ditch on the east side of the roadway, but now there's a berm 18 inches above Wilcox’s field level.
“When you have a rain, it’s going to back up water about 18 inches. The first time that happened, I went up with a shovel and I cut the berm. On the second one you can see here where I cut the berm, the water has to come up 5 inches to go across the road to drain,” he said.
Wilcox showed commissioners photos of his property. He said there used to be the tinhorn culvert and he can locate it across the roadway with a metal detector.
“My petition before the commissioners is, if I get some kind of tinhorn or something, I can drain this water across this road,” he said. “There will always be some standing water out here because I’ve got on these 200 acres ... little places everywhere, but you can see the significant difference between here and here after the rain.”
Hall told Wilcox that shot elevation across his field, and it was lower on the neighboring property.
“I’ve talked to the [neighboring property owners] about coming in here and opening this up, put the water on it, and they told me to stay off the property,” said Hall. “What’s going to happen is, I feel like there’s going to be a lawsuit somewhere.”
Hall then explained that he wasn’t even in office in 2008, when the hole from the collapsed tinhorn was there, and therefore, he didn’t cause the current problem.
“This is on a bright ,sunny day; that’s why this is reflective. In 2010, there’s that hole. In 2014, there’s that hole,” said Hall.
Wilcox asked why there’s no need for a tinhorn when there were two previously.
“There wasn’t a tinhorn. There wasn’t an existing, functioning tinhorn there when I came into office. We have looked for it and haven’t found it,” said Hall.
Hall told Wilcox to paint where he believes the tinhorn is and said he would come look for it. Wilcox advised he had marked off the area with metal markers and someone took those away.
Wilcox agreed to have a survey done to mark the three areas, and asked Hall if he would dig two of the three markings. If there are metal findings, Wilcox asked Hall if he would replace the tinhorn.
“You find the spot that there’s an existing tinhorn and we dig up to prove there’s an existing tinhorn, we’ll replace it,” said Hall.
In other business, the board approved requesting and receiving officers for the Safe Oklahoma Grant Fund Account. Sheriff Jason Chennault said this was a yearly overtime grant for deputies targeting high-crime areas.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard was appointed as Board of County Commissioners chairman for 2022, while Hall was selected as chairman for the Governmental Building Authority for 2022.
Six month bids were tabled. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.