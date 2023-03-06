COMMISSIONERS: Hope House deemed as surplus property

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners declared Hope House a surplus property during a March 6 meeting.
Commissioners approved an agreement between the county and HIC that involved occupying the now-defunct Hope House during a Nov. 21, 2022, meeting.
The board agreed to lease Hope House to HIC for $5 a year, for 99 years. However, HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester said the cost to make repairs was too high. During Monday’s meeting, the board approved a resolution to declare the Hope House isn’t needed for courthouse or jail purpose for the county and it was deemed as surplus property.
The board gave its nod to a resolution to agree to donate up to $2,000 to Reaching Our Hulbert Community, Hulbert High School Senior Committee, Keys High School, and Tahlequah High School for alcohol and drugs after-prom and after-graduation parties for 2023.
Close to $38,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved for master meters and valves for the rural water district/Stick Ross Mountain Water.
In other business, the board took no action in approving a phone quote to clean air ducts in the courthouse.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, March 20, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
