The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners OK'd a Cooperative Extension Service agreement during a Nov. 15 meeting.
The agreement was between Oklahoma State University, acting for and on the behalf of its Cooperative Extension Services; the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the commissioners.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, said they were asking for funds for three educators in the agreement.
"During COVID, we kept a program assistant and didn't replace all three educators. This will make it so we can hopefully secure a staff that will continue to stay with us permanently," said Winn.
In other business, the board gave its nod to Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams' request to commence condemnation proceedings.
Williams said negotiations against Jodeen M. Worth Revocable Trust and First State Bank haven't been "fruitful." According to the right-of-way agents, the next step is to condemn a track of land that contains .41 acres, more or less, of a new right-of-way in connection to a Mud Valley Road project.
Another condemnation request from Williams was approved by commissioners. The condemnation was against Shelbi and Coltin Thomas and Seminole Tribe of Florida to condemn two tracks of land that contain .10 acres of more or less right-of-way in connection to a Mud Valley Road project.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall's request of a resolution declaring real estate property that was not needed for the courthouse or jail purposes was approved.
"We call this Enlow Pit and it's a pit that the county acquired in the '80s and there's nothing left there," said Hall. "The county owns it and there's people who are inquiring about buying it."
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
