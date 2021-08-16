The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during an Aug. 16 meeting, approved a contract with an architect for the new Health Department building.
Martha Laughlin, of the Cherokee County Health Department, said they would hire Jeff Andrews for the old Department of Human Services building on Fourth Street.
“We need to put water in the southwest area of the building for our clinic areas, and a bathroom back there,” said Laughlin. “This would be to run sewer and water to that area, and we’ve got to set up a closed air system room for our TB room.”
Laughlin said the price from Andrews includes drawing up the specs and overseeing the contractors.
“He also hires the engineer that’s needed for this work, so we don’t pay for the engineer; he does,” she said.
In other business, the board gave its nod to Ken and Dina Lippert’s request of replatting at Indian Hills Estate.
An agreement to work on private property by District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall was granted.
Sheriff Jason Chennault’s request to accept bids for the sale of four vehicles was approved, but with an amendment. Chennault was pleased with the bids for three vehicles, but asked if he could decline a bid for the fourth one.
A juvenile detention/transportation claim of $1,264 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were given the OK. The approval of payroll was tabled until Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
