The Cherokee County Commissioners adopted and executed a resolution pertaining to a $10.6 million rural development loan during an Oct. 19 meeting.
Tina Jordan, a local attorney for a public trust, said Tenkiller Utilities Authority needed a resolution from the county. The funds will go toward a new water treatment plant near Tenkiller Lake, and improve water quality for 10 water districts.
“It will include up to 10, maybe more, water districts that have already signed on with us, but we’ve got several others that are considering coming on,” Jordan said. “It’s generally down [District 3 Commission Clif Hall’s] way and then go up to Sequoyah County. It may possibly catch [District 2] Commission Mike Brown up toward the Norwood area.”
Jordan said the water districts will own the regional water districts and purchase water for themselves.
The board gave its nod to incentive awards for employees' safety performance during the 2020 year.
“This is something we do every year for our employees who have worked safe, and it’s a $250 safety incentive,” Hall said.
Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2020-2021 county budget.
Action of Mountain Meadow’s Addition plat was tabled until further notice.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until Oct. 28 at 9:00 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
