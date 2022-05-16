The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a May 16 meeting, awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Cherokee County 911 Center asked for funds for continuing communications upgrade list with Muskogee Communications in the amount of $464,000.
The board gave its nod to an award letter from Cherokee Nation to proceed with road projects.
A bid to purchase a Wildland Fire Fighting Apparatus for the Chicken Creek Fire Department was tabled. An interlocal cooperative agreement with Sequoyah County for the May 2022 flood to Indian Road was also tabled.
Commissioners approved a resolution to accept a request emergency funding from Cherokee Nation for the floods earlier this month to be used on South 540 Road, East 813 Road, East 843 Road at Carters Landing.
A $6,000 check from SafeCo Insurance, to be used toward a damaged guardrail on South 410 Road, was deposited into an account.
Approval of the sell of several county properties through bids were granted.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
