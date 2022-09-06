The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to accept American Rescue Plan Act funds during a Sept. 6 meeting.
The second distribution of ARPA funds was $4,725,526, and it will be apportioned into the subaccounts of said funds.
The board have its nod to a memorandum of agreement between Cherokee Nation and the county to provide construction, improvement, right-of-way acquisition, and/or utility relocations for road/bridges within the county.
Officials with the health department told commissioners they plan to be moved into their new building in October. Martha Laughlin, of the Cherokee County Health Department, said they wouldn’t be needing all the furniture and asked commissioners if they wanted it to be left behind or see if other county offices needed it.
“My personal opinion is to see what other county offices want it and then see what we have left,” District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said.
Commissioners also approved a $14,305 bid to SERVPRO for painting the new CCHD building on Fourth Street.
The board approved several agreements, claims, resolutions, and claims for various projects throughout the county.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
